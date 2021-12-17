Rams Place TE Tyler Higbee and Three Others on Reserve/COVID-19 List, Bringing Total to 29 Players
The Los Angeles Rams have added four more players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Friday.
Tight end Tyler Higbee, offensive guard Jamil Demby, defensive back Grant Haley and linebacker Justin Lawler will join the group of 25 players who were already on the Reserve/COVID-19 list to begin the day Friday.
The Rams are now up to a total of 29 players that are on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. In a corresponding move to the team's breakout, the NFL has postponed the Rams vs. Seahawks Week 15 game from Sunday to Tuesday. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. PT at SoFi Stadium.
Higbee was put on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday but after it was declared his results were a false positive after he tested negative that same day and the following day on Tuesday, he was taken off the list entirely. Therefore, with him being added back to the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, this marks the second time this week for Higbee.
Rams Place TE Tyler Higbee and Three Others on Reserve/COVID-19 List, Bringing Total to 29 Players
The Rams add four more players to the NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 list.
NFL Moving Rams' Week 15 Game vs. Seahawks to Tuesday
The Rams vs. Seahawks game will be played on Tuesday instead of Sunday.
Rams vs. Seahawks Week 15 Preview
Previewing the storylines ahead of the Rams' Week 15 matchup against the Seahawks.
This marks the sixth consecutive day the Rams have added players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
More from Ram Digest:
- Rams Sign Cornerback to Practice Squad
- Rams Add Von Miller and Eight Others to Reserve/COVID-19 list, Bringing Total to 25 Players
- NFL Playoff Scenarios: Rams Can Clinch Postseason Berth in Week 15 vs. Seahawks
- Rams vs. Seahawks Week 15: How to Watch, Stream and Listen
- NFL Discussing Changes to COVID-19 Protocols Following Rams, Browns Outbreak
- Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Week 15 vs. Seahawks
- Cardinals vs. Rams Delivers Highest Monday Night Football Viewership Since ESPN's Season Opener
- Rams Add Three More Players to Reserve/COVID-19 List, Bringing Total to 16
- Rams vs. Seahawks Betting Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline
- Rams DT Aaron Donald Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.