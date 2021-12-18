Rams Place Two Players on Reserve/COVID-19 List, Activate Six Others
The Los Angeles Rams have activated six players off the Reserve/COVID-19 list, featuring WR Odell Beckham Jr., CB Dont’e Deayon, RB Darrell Henderson Jr., OLB Justin Hollins, TE Brycen Hopkins and OT Alaric Jackson.
Meanwhile, the team also added two more players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list which includes OT Joe Noteboom and CB Robert Rochell.
In totality, the Rams have gotten back significant players following Saturday's round of testing, but they still sit with 25 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Of the 25 players, five of them are starters: CB Jalen Ramsey, OT Rob Havenstein, S Jordan Fuller, OLB Von Miller and TE Tyler Higbee.
Assuming players continue to test negative, the six individuals activated Saturday are expected to play in Tuesday night's game against the Seattle Seahawks.
The Rams have made a flurry of moves that pertain to their recent COVID-19 outbreak.
With the NFL moving the Rams' Week 15 game to Tuesday at 4 p.m. PT, it allows for more players to test out of the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
The Rams have met virtually this week in an effort to minimize the COVID-19 spread the team is currently facing. While players haven't gathered or practiced since they returned home from their trip to Arizona on Monday, they could presumably play Tuesday's game without any on-field preparation ahead of their divisional showdown.
