Odell Beckham Jr. Shares That He Tested 'Negative'
Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, landing him on the NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Currently, the Rams have 29 players on reserve after adding four more to the growing list as recent as today. As a result, the NFL has postponed the Week 15 Rams vs. Seahawks game, pushing it back to a Tuesday kickoff at 4 p.m. PT inside SoFi Stadium.
Playing the game two days later will allow for the Rams and Seahawks to presumably get some of their players back – if and when they test negative.
Beckham, who's now recorded three touchdowns in his last three games with the Rams is among the 29 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. But he could be coming off the list shortly, as he sent out a tweet to his 4.1 million Twitter followers that he's "negative."
Vaccinated players are required to test negative twice within a 24-hour span upon returning. Although, the NFL did update its COVID-19 protocols this week that will soon take effect, allowing for quicker returns if players are asymptomatic.
Despite tweeting that he's tested negative, the Rams have yet to move him off the Reserve/COVID-19 list at this time.
