NFL Moving Rams' Week 15 Game vs. Seahawks to Tuesday
The Los Angeles Rams' Week 15 game against the Seattle Seahawks will be moved to Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Kickoff for the game is expected to take place at 4 p.m. PT, according to The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue.
The change in schedule comes after the Rams have placed 25 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list since last Saturday. As for the Seahawks, they've placed running back Alex Collins and wide receiver Tyler Lockett on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.
If the postponed games were instead canceled, the players would not receive a game check.
The Rams vs. Seahawks game will be played on Tuesday instead of Sunday.
The Rams are in the league's intensive protocols, working remotely this week in an effort to minimize the ongoing COVID-19 spread the team is currently faced with.
With the game pushed back two days – from Sunday to Tuesday – the Rams will then play Week 16 on a shortened week with five days of rest and preparation before going to Minnesota and playing the Vikings.
