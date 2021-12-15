Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    Rams vs. Seahawks Updated Betting Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

    Here's a look at the updated betting lines ahead of the Rams' Week 14 matchup against the Seahawks.
    Following a 30-23 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night, the Los Angeles Rams have improved to a 9-4 record, holding place of the top Wild Card spot and No. 5 seed in the NFC playoff picture.

    With the Rams gaining momentum, stacking back-to-back wins coming out of a winless November, they'll have another uphill battle to overcome, and that's the COVID-19 outbreak they're currently faced with.

    With 14 Rams players on the Reserve/COVID-19, the betting odds will likely see a steady dose of movement upon reaching game-day.

    Here's a look at the current updated Rams and Seahawks betting odds ahead of Week 15:

    *All odds are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

    Rams vs. Seahawks Week 15

    Point spread: Rams -4.5

    Over/under point total: 45.5

    Rams vs. Seahawks Updated Betting Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

    Moneyline: Rams -225, Seahawks +188

    The betting lines opened with the Rams favored by 4.5 points and despite their COVID-19 outbreak putting things on pause throughout the week, the odds haven’t changed. Perhaps the oddsmakers are reluctant to adjust the lines due to the fact that if players are vaccinated they can return upon registering two negative tests within 24 hours apart. Rams coach Sean McVay said earlier this season that nearly his entire team and staff are vaccinated, so that suggests they may be available for Sunday's game.

    The point total is set at 45.5 points, a threshold that seems attainable given the recent performances from Matthew Stafford. The Rams have averaged 34 points per game over the last three contests – and facing a Seattle defense that's largely scuffled for great lengths of time this season – makes a case for the Rams that they'll continue their hot streak on offense. 

    Kickoff for the Rams' Week 15 matchup against the Seahawks is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 19 at 1:25 p.m. PT inside SoFi Stadium.

    Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

