Sean McVay is Pleased With Odell Beckham Jr.'s Week 12 Performance, Ability to Grasp Offense

Sean McVay likes what he's seen from Odell Beckham Jr. getting up to speed in such limited time.

Odell Beckham Jr. played his second game for the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13 against the Green Bay Packers – his first contest since joining the club that he underwent a full week of practice leading up to a game.

Beckham was targeted 10 times, hauling in five grabs for 81 yards and a touchdown. After playing just 15 offensive snaps in his Rams debut two weeks ago against the San Francisco 49ers, Beckham saw 61 snaps at Lambeau Field – a full workload that was good for 98% of the Rams' offensive snaps.

Leading up to Sunday's game, McVay reiterated that they would gradually ramp up Beckham and as the game progressed, it appeared there were no limits as to what they would ask the Pro Bowl pass-catcher to do.

In reflecting on Beckham's second game with the Rams, McVay had some encouraging words for his newly added weapon.

“He did a nice job," McVay said. "I continue to say it but for him to be able to play as many snaps and do as many different things as he is on such a short amount of time that we've been together – I think it's a real credit to his football acumen and how smart he is."

"Clearly (he) made the big play on the double move, the long touchdown, had a couple of other catches. To his credit, I think there's a lot of things that he would be able to tell you that we can kind of build on and improve upon, whether it's detail understanding. But he's really smart, very coachable, very receptive to some of these things, and we just want to continue to just get him, implemented, take advantage of the skillset, and the great traits that he has, and see how he can continue to help our offense. And we've just got to be more efficient overall, but Odell did some really good things yesterday.”

Beckham's 54-yard score was the highlight of his outing. Meanwhile, he did suffer a minor injury when he took a hit from behind on a contested catch. Beckham was seen wincing and grabbing ahold of his back.

McVay stated Monday, that Beckham is dealing with a hip pointer but that he doesn't anticipate it affecting his game status for Week 13.

"Odell, I was asked about his back – he got his back checked out. He's good on that front," McVay said. "He did get a posterior hip pointer where we'll be able to treat and pad that. He'll be able to progress as tolerated throughout the week. (I) don't expect that to affect his game status."

Assuming there are no setbacks regarding Beckham and the hip pointer suffered on Sunday, he's expected to make his debut inside SoFi Stadium when the Rams host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Dec. 5 at 1:05 p.m. PT.

