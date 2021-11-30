SI Power Rankings: Where do the Rams sit in Week 13?

How do the Rams stack up in Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings entering Week 13?

The Los Angeles Rams downhill trend in recent weeks has continued to snowball on them. After winning seven of their first eight games to begin the season, it appeared the Rams were among the league's best teams. But over the span of L.A.'s last three contests, they’ve been punished by their opposition, being outscored 95 points in comparison to their own 54.

In the meantime, Sports Illustrated released its power rankings Tuesday morning as they assess the results from the start of the season all the way up to Week 12.

Rams power rank: 11

Last week: at Green Bay Packers

Next week: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Rams sat in the No. 9 spot in last week's power rankings, yet they've fallen two additional spots following the team's 36-28 loss to the Green Bay Packers. For the third consecutive week, this marks the lowest ranking the team has received in SI's weekly power rankings all season.

SI senior writer and lead content strategist Albert Breer, who compiled the rankings this week, stated the following about the Rams:

"Three straight losses, and all to teams that took it to the Rams physically. Playing the Jaguars should give the Rams a nice reset before going to Arizona.:

Breer points out the common theme that has haunted the Rams over the course of its losing streak: losing the physicality battle. The Rams have had no answers for their opposition’s ground and pound running approach and as the season progresses, it’s fair to expect that teams they'll face down the stretch run of the schedule, will presumably stick to that formula.

The Rams will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13 that has the billing to get L.A. back on track. The Rams have lost their identity in recent weeks, but this is a matchup that highly favors them to find themselves on offense and defense once again.

Kickoff for this Week 13 matchup between the Rams and Jaguars is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 5 at 1:05 p.m. PT inside SoFi Stadium.

