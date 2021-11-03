Rams GM Les Snead on LB Von Miller: 'There's a Long-Term Vision'

The Rams see Von Miller much more than just a rental for the 2021 season.

The Los Angeles Rams were at the forefront of another big splash, coming one day ahead of the NFL trade deadline as they acquired star pass rusher Von Miller from the Denver Broncos to an already elite defensive line.

Rams general manager, who sent a second and third-round pick in exchange for Miller, said Tuesday that the addition helps improve the team now as well as having a long-term vision for what Miller can provide in the near future.

"We're actually looking at this from a standpoint of how soon can he help us, can he help us if we're fortunate enough to continue going and make the 2021 tournament, how can he help us there," Snead said. "And then there's a long-term vision for Von as well."

Miller is set to become a free agent following the conclusion of the 2021 season, but Snead stated that he's already discussed what the future holds with Miller's representation.

"Definitely willing," Snead said of the Rams willing to bring Miller back past this season. "We discussed that with his representation. ... A lot of NFL football players and I'm sure other players from other sports, they really would like to be a part of a team in this city, right? There's a lot of stars that have lined – like city, new stadium, a really good coach with players – that's an environment, that's a culture where football is important but you're gonna enjoy life and oh, by the way, the results have been good."

The Rams will have to get creative to open up more cap space with so many star-studded players on the books. While Miller's contract will presumably be smaller than the one he signed in Denver that will pay him a total of $114 million, he's still a highly productive player that will garner an intriguing market.

This season, the Broncos are on the hook for paying $9 million of Miller's remaining $9.7 million contract, which is part of the reason why the two teams were able to pull of this lucrative deal – Miller's contract isn't much of a factor against the Rams' salary cap this season.

The Rams have notoriously parted ways with draft picks for proven players who can provide immediate production. As a result, the Rams have been quite successful in doing so, posting four consecutive winning seasons under coach Sean McVay and the team is well on their fifth in 2021.

"We like to think we use our picks innovatively, maybe creatively," Snead said. "We're projected to get four more picks, four more compensatory picks based on the players that signed elsewhere last year, so we should have around eight total picks and we knew that."

