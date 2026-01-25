Rams Release Inactives List For 2025 NFC Championship Game
In this story:
SEATTLE, WA. The Los Angeles Rams have finalized their roster for their NFC Championship showdown against their rival, the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle.
Inactives List
- QB Stetson Bennett
- WR Tutu Atwell
- DB Derion Kendrick
- RB Jarquez Hunter
- TE Nick Vannett
- OL Beaux Limmer
- DL Larrell Murchison
The Rams Are Built For The Moment
Earlier this week, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke about what makes his group special, especially this season.
“I think what's been great is the collective character of this group, collective values and the alignment that we have," stated McVay. "There are different personalities, but these are guys that are accountable. It's not perfect. I'm not perfect, but these guys believe in the same things. They feel that. There's a mutual respect. There's a love. They like the challenging moments. A lot of these guys that we onboard now, there's a real lean in to understanding after now nine years, what are successful outcomes projection wise look like in terms of the makeup of the human being? We do some stuff with what we call a North Star."
"I think we have a really good idea of what kinds of people best elevate this space that we operate in, whether that's their teammates or situations they're a part of. That might be through free agency, that might be through the draft or that might be through guys that we continue to develop and stay in house. I love working alongside [General Manager] Les [Snead] and his group and our coaching staff, but I think we're getting better about understanding the types of people that thrive in this atmosphere and environment and selfishly, [people] that inspire me. It is so much easier to work with a team when your motivation is, I don't want to let them down. We all are innately selfish, right? We all have things. That's being human being."
When you're working with people that you're saying, ‘I don't want to let you down because I love you and I want to see the light shined on you,’ I think that takes the pressure off you. That's how I felt when we've been at our best. I think that's how I felt in the moments when we made a ‘21 run. That's how I felt with this team each of the last three years in 2023 and 2024. I especially feel that right now. I think that does take the weight off. I think that's why the top to bottom collective is as special as I've been around. I think it's all about people, always has been, always will be.”
The Rams look to take that mentality into Seattle on Sunday.
Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.