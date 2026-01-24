Why Rams' McVay is Just Now Hitting His Peak

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have an oxymoron when it comes to the age and experience of their head coach.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on the field prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Sean McVay , who won his tenth playoff game before his 40th birthday, is one of the longest tenured head coaches in the NFL while remaining one of the youngest.

The NFL's Newest Senior Citizen

After the coaching tenures of John Harbaugh, Mike Tomlin, and Sean McDermott ended this postseason, McVay is tied with Kyle Shanahan for the second most consecutive seasons as head coach of one team, one sitting one spot behind Andy Reid. McVay joked about the status before diving into the realities of his tenure.

“Seniority, I'm not a senior yet [laughter]," stated McVay. "I think what you realize is how hard this league is and how volatile it is. I think perspective is everything. Fortunately, I did have a decent perspective growing up in this game realizing how difficult it is, but you love it and you know that it doesn't always come with great things. I think you have to be able to treat everything as its own entity. My grandfather [John McVay] was the Head Coach of the Giants. He's the head coach during the miracle of the Meadow Lands. You're looking at, hey, this is a challenging deal."

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts after a defensive stop against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

"He ends up leaving that job and it led to him being an executive where he's a part of five World Championships with the 49ers. What you realize is what a blessing it is to be in these positions and especially to do it for [Owner Stan] Mr. Kroenke and to lead alongside people that you believe in and that you've had some good experiences with. What I think about the most is the appreciation I have for when I haven't been at my best, but the support and the unconditional support that I felt. That means a whole hell of a lot to me. In those moments that I’ve have been open with you guys about where I wasn't the leader, I wasn't the man, I wasn't the coach that I wanted to be on a consistent basis."

"I'm not by any stretch saying that I have it all figured out, but I'm better than what I once was. It's only because I'm around people and I have a family and friends and people in this building that make you feel like you want to do better. It is hard. This league is challenging but it's always a blessing and I don't take it for granted. Being in year nine, it's crazy the turnover that occurs. Me and [49ers Head Coach] Kyle [Shanahan] that year and then [Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid] ‘Big Red’ in Kansas City, Coach Reid's still doing his thing. It's amazing.”

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams placekicker Harrison Mevis (92) celebrates with punter Ethan Evans (42), offensive tackle David Quessenberry (68) and tight end Davis Allen (87) after kicking the game-winning field goal against the Chicago Bears during overtime of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

McVay, who turns 40 on Saturday, remains one of the youngest coaches in the NFL, despite his senior status.

“I'm not a big birthday guy and if you guys say happy 40th, I'll slap you [laughter]," stated McVay. "I'm not a big birthday. Here's what I will say. What is a good birthday is when I'm working on my birthday and if I'm working next week. That'd be a hell of a birthday. That's the only present I want.”

McVay will play in his third NFC Championship Game on Sunday. If McVay returns in 2026, something that is expected, it will mark his tenth NFL season as a head coach.

