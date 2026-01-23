Rams' Sean McVay Details Vision For NFC Championship Weekend

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams continued their preparations for the NFC Championship Game on Thursday, putting in their heaviest work day of the week before the team travels to Seattle for a trip to the Super Bowl.

The game is being viewed by many as the dawn of a new rivalry due to the various ties between the Rams and the Seattle Seahawks. Already divisional rivals, the flames between the two sides have been stoked from two incredible contests this season, Ernest Jones and Cooper Kupp's feelings on their departure from Los Angeles, both teams possessing head coaches who are masters on their sides of the ball, and two rosters built to win.

On top of that, Rams Puka Nacua and Seahawks Jaxon Smith-Njigba are in the midst of a battle for Offensive Player of the Year. Nacua led the league in receptions, Smith-Njigba led the league in receiving yards, and Davante Adams led the league in receiving touchdowns.

To talk about the upcoming contest, Sean McVay , Mike LaFleur , Chris Shula, Puka Nacua, and Jared Verse took to the podium on Thursday, answering various questions from the media.

Watch Sean McVay's Press Conference Below

McVay Details The Challenge of Preparing For Seattle

A big part of what McVay will look to do on Sunday is predicated on attacking the weaknesses of an opposing defense. During his presser, McVay spoke about Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald and what's he has learned about him in their previous matchups.

“I have a ton of respect," stated McVay. "He's excellent tactically. You can see there's a consistency in his approach. It's not by mistake. I remember when he was running the defense in Baltimore, you could appreciate how everything was tied together on all three levels. There was a coordinated four-man rush. There was an understanding of how to attack protections, whether it be with pressure or simulated fire zones. Their coverages were sound. They could morph based on the concept. Then you see what he's done here. They were excellent last year, but they've taken it to a whole other level."

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay walks on the sidelines against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"I've got a lot of respect for him. Like I've told you guys before, when you talk about offensive play callers and you can watch the film and see an ownership and an understanding from an all-22 perspective and intent behind what they're trying to get done, that's how I feel about him. They're excellent. Aden Durde, as their [Defensive] Coordinator, they do a great job of accentuating their personnel and being able to adjust and adapt. I think he's got a great feel for the flow of a game as a play caller too. He's one of the best for sure. He's earned all the credit that he's getting.”

How McVay deals with Macdonald and his approach to keep the pen out of Macdonald's hand will determine success or failure on Sunday.

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.