Rams' Sean McVay Gives Scouting Report on Seahawks' Mike Macdonald

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. With the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks set to face off in what is quickly becoming the NFL's most passionate rivalry, Rams head coach Sean McVay gave his thoughts on Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald before both men face off in the NFC Championship.

McVay Gives Macdonald His Flowers

McVay was asked this week about Macdonald and what he's learned about him from their multiple contests together, dating back to when Macdonald was the Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator in 2023.

“I have a ton of respect," stated McVay . "He's excellent tactically. You can see there's a consistency in his approach. It's not by mistake. I remember when he was running the defense in Baltimore, you could appreciate how everything was tied together on all three levels. There was a coordinated four-man rush. There was an understanding of how to attack protections, whether it be with pressure or simulated fire zones. Their coverages were sound. They could morph based on the concept. Then you see what he's done here."

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald speaks in a press conference after defeating the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

"They were excellent last year, but they've taken it to a whole other level. I've got a lot of respect for him. Like I've told you guys before, when you talk about offensive play callers and you can watch the film and see an ownership and an understanding from an all-22 perspective and intent behind what they're trying to get done, that's how I feel about him.

They're excellent. Aden Durde, as their [Defensive] Coordinator, they do a great job of accentuating their personnel and being able to adjust and adapt. I think he's got a great feel for the flow of a game as a play caller too. He's one of the best for sure. He's earned all the credit that he's getting.”

The McVay of Defense

Macdonald, a young, innovative, defensive-minded guru, shares many similarities to the offensive-minded McVay. Like McVay, Macdonald has his team in the NFC Championship during his second year as head coach.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay with wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) after a reception against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

McVay was asked what it means to him that Macdonald is called the " Sean McVay " of defense.

“I'm certainly humbled unless they say that it means he's a dumbass [laughter]," stated McVay. "It's humbling and flattering, but I've been around a lot of great people. Everything that we do is always a collaboration. I just know this, I can't make any comparison.

I know he's a great coach that is consistent. Everything I've heard in my interactions with him. He's a great dude. You can see those players love playing for him, people like coaching for him, and you just watch the way that they're a connected team and the way that things have progressed over the last couple years. He's doing a hell of a job.”

Both men are 2-2 against each other.

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.