Why Rams' Chris Shula Is Ready For His Championship Moment

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Entering the NFC Championship Game, the Seattle Seahawks have one of the best offenses in football, but Los Angeles Rams' defensive coordinator Chris Shula has shut them down in the past. With the biggest game of Shula ahead of him, here's why Shula is ready for his moment.

McVay on Shula's Growth

Earlier in the week, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke on Shula and his growth since being named the team's defensive coordinator before the 2024 season. Shula struggled early as he was a first-time play caller, worked with a revamped defense that traded away Ernest Jones in the offseason, and had to learn how to produce without Aaron Donald, the first defensive coordinator in the McVay era to do so.

McVay and Shula had a candid conversation during the Rams' BYE week in 2024 that instilled confidence in Shula. McVay told him then to get back to basics, and the result was one of the fastest turnarounds of a defense in recent history. It has been that defense that has powered the Rams back to the NFC Championship Game.

“I think the biggest thing that I learned last year is it wasn't easy at first," stated McVay. "When you're in some of those leadership roles, it can be really lonely, especially when you're working through some different things, trying to figure out what's that identity? He’s so consistent. You guys talk to him. He's always the same.

He's got this great humility about himself, but he's also got great security and internal fortitude and belief. I think when you look back to last year and some of the tough times that we went through, especially early on and then just working to be able to figure out, what is the identity? How does he really put his spin on what our defense has become over the last couple years? I think he grew a tremendous amount."

"You can see guys love playing for him. He does a great job collaborating with our coaching staff. I think that's a great trait of any leader is the ability to collaborate and the ability to shine light on others. He's done a great job and then he's really just continued to take it to the next level. I thought he did an awesome job having a great feel for the flow of the game the other day, he and the coaches. It's always that ongoing dialogue on the headset with the rest of the defensive coaches, no different than we do it offensively. He's a stud. I love him a lot. I'm really happy for the success, but I'm not surprised at all either.”

Shula Sits At the Forefront of Defensive Innovation

Shula has had the success that he's had because he incorporates a variety of opinions and strategies into his game plan, puts trust into his assistants and on-field signal callers, and he has a long list of mentors to pull ideas from.

“You're always evolving your process to whatever you think is the best way to get ready for a game," stated Shula. "That might change week-to-week, might expand or grow week-to-week or some weeks you might stay consistent. I think that's what I've tried to do. I've tried to emulate some of the guys that I’ve worked under processes and then molded into my own. I think every week I learn something new and add to it and you're being more efficient on how to study the offense, how to attack the opposing offense and how to put your guys in the best positions.”

During his Thursday presser, McVay was asked to comment on how the defense has evolved this season. McVay has made himself more present to be a soundboard for Shula, using their knowledge of the game to find new ways to replicate the successes of the past.

“I think it's been great," stated McVay. "You add in some different coaches that have some different perspective and it's all about our personnel. How do we maximize that? How do we take advantage of some of the new pieces or build on some of the guys last year that were rookies or second-year players? I think it's always evolving. You always have to adapt. You have to adjust."

"When you do things at a high clip, people are going to study you. I think there has to be some fluidity because defensively, it's reactionary driven in a lot of instances unless you earn the right to dictate the terms on some of those known passing situations where you can play your percentages. I've been really pleased and that evolution in all phases, not exclusive to defense, is always ongoing.”

It is in the confidence of Shula, the visible success of his systems and the elements that make it from his predecessors, and the shared vision of the operation that allows the defense to respond in the way that they do. In their minds, all they need to do is force the oppositon to run one more play because they have the confidence to say they will induce a mistake and they will capitalize.

Considering the nightmare games Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold has had against Shula, the proof is in the production.

