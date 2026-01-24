Why a Different Sean McVay Is Entering Conference Championship Weekend

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. When Sean McVay first entered the NFL's head coaching ranks, he was the anomoly. An offensive boy genius who revolutionized the game and how championship teams are constructed. In year one, he ended the Rams decade long playoff drought. In year two, he won his first NFC Championship and in year five, he won his first title.

However, in those five years, the NFL figured McVay out and began designing new ways to stop him. No longer the NFL's golden boy, McVay made his transition into a legendary coach, emphasizing the hallmarks that made his early influences, like his grandfather John McVay and John's football partner Bill Walsh great.

Trust in Others

McVay spoke this week on allowing himself to delegate more responsibilities to his staff and how that move has benefitted the team and the pursuit of their overall goals.

“Absolutely," stated McVay. "I have such trust in our coaching staff. Then I think you understand your job is to be able to move wherever you're needed and support, give people autonomy and then be able to inject or collaborate when it's necessary. I do feel really fortunate to have such a great coaching staff as a whole."

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay with wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) after a reception against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"These guys in these leadership positions… absolutely I think I’ve done a better job of delegating. As you accumulate experience, the most important thing is empowering others, but being there to be able to help assist or solve problems if necessary. The answer is yes.”

Matthew Stafford, Chris Shula, and Mike LaFleur gave their opinions on how McVay's delegation has driven the Rams back to the NFC Championship.

Matthew Stafford

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford gave the player perspective of McVay putting more trust into his assistants and how McVay's trust has led to better organizational communication and McVay's expanding coaching tree.

“Yeah, I would agree with him. I think that's healthy," stated Stafford. "I think that's great leadership on his part and I trust in the people around him. He is still heavily involved in everything that we do in all phases. The delivery of that message might come from other people rather than him all the time. I think that's why everybody comes here to try to find coaches to go somewhere else and be a head coach or be a coordinator or whatever."

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

"They have true responsibility here and Sean allows those guys to develop and grow as coaches. I know as players, it's empowering too. Your position coaches are giving you things that may be coming from the head coach or may not be, but just his ability to spread that knowledge and empower coaches and players is something that makes this place special.”

Chris Shula

Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula spoke about the benefit of McVay putting more trust into his assistants and how the process has defined the Rams in the post-Super Bowl LVI era. Unlike in previous years, where McVay would let the defense do their thing, McVay has spent more time with Shula, using each other's knowledge of their side of the ball to create a stout defense at minimal cost.

Jul 29, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula on the field during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“He's definitely more present and more available throughout the week for all of us to bounce stuff off," stated Shula. "It's great for me because as a defensive guy and with him being the offensive play caller, he always has a good feel for the offenses we're playing. Obviously, he knows our defense just as good as anybody. We're always talking through different situations and different things that we want to do. It's an awesome benefit for me that he's available like that.”

Mike LaFleur

Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur spoke candidly about McVay, offering his insight as both men design the team's offensive attack every week and have done so for the last three years.

“I can't speak for before I was here. Since I've been here, it’s just word of mouth from him with how it's been," stated LaFleur. "He knows a lot and he can do a lot and he's got energy to go 25 hours a day. You understand why he has been the way he is and he's had a lot of success with it. His urgency is unmatched. His work ethic is unmatched. It's one of those things… ‘I don't think someone's going to do it better for me, then I'm going to do it myself,’ type deal. At the same time, he's in charge of a lot of guys here in this building. Since I've been here, it hasn't been a problem. He's delegated what he wants to delegate. He's taken over what he wants to take over and he's the boss. You go with that.

May 28, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur (left) talks with quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

LaFleur was asked if McVay's delegation shows signs of trust.

“Absolutely," answered LaFleur. "I've always felt it. I've known Sean for a long time so yeah, absolutely. You trust these players, you trust these coaches. There's a reason he hires them. Just piggybacking off that, the hiring process for new coaches, it's not like you just hire someone after a 10-minute interview. He puts a lot of work into that stuff. Everything he does is full throttle.”

It's in that trust that creates freedom to operate. When the Rams operate without the fears of a vengeful head coach, they dominate.

