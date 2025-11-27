Rams' Cobie Durant Reflects on Career-Best Performance

The Los Angeles Rams took care of business on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the team's victorious effort, many players spoke to the media after the game, giving their takes on the events of the evening while making sure to praise their teammates.

After the game, many members of the organization spoke to the media. Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Cobie Durant , Jared Verse , Kobie Turner , Davante Adams, and Colby Parkinson were a few of the names that gave their time and shared their thoughts.

Durant Has Hit His Form

There aren't many defensive backs in the NFL who have been more impressive lately than Cobie Durant. Durant has been on a roll, as the fourth-year player has carved out a starting role while being one of the most dangerous ballhawks in the NFL.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant (14) scores a fifty-yard touchdown after intercepting a pass thrown by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium.

Durant was big early against Tampa Bay, making a critical pass breakup on Emeka Egbuka in the end zone before again stopping Egbuka on a quick screen early in the game. However, his biggest moment came in the first quarter.

The Rams, already up 7-0, looked to get a stop on defense. On a pass to Buccaneers' TE Cade Otton, Otton bobbled the ball that Durant would get his hands on and strip away to take to the house, extending the Rams' lead to 13 points. The Rams never surrendered their lead for the entire game.

“I thought it was huge and what I think was really cool about that, is we get the stop right away," stated Rams head coach Sean McVay on the interception. "They take the ball, we get the stop, and then the offense goes down and Matthew orchestrates a great touchdown drive culminating in Davante’s touchdown. Then you end up looking at it and you say, ‘Alright, the crowd's fired up.’ I thought it was an amazing atmosphere and environment, really cool."

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant (14) runs with the ball after intercepting a pass thrown by quarterback Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (not pictured) during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium.

"I think the players fed off of that and then that really elevated it. It made it difficult for Tampa. You open up the scoring right there and then you could just feel that that momentum was in our favor. We started fast, but I thought that really opened the game up, if you will. I don't think we ever really looked back as a team from that play.”

