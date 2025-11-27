Rams' Cobie Durant Reflects on Career-Best Performance
In this story:
The Los Angeles Rams took care of business on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the team's victorious effort, many players spoke to the media after the game, giving their takes on the events of the evening while making sure to praise their teammates.
After the game, many members of the organization spoke to the media. Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Cobie Durant, Jared Verse, Kobie Turner, Davante Adams, and Colby Parkinson were a few of the names that gave their time and shared their thoughts.
Watch Cobie Durant's Press Conference
Durant Has Hit His Form
There aren't many defensive backs in the NFL who have been more impressive lately than Cobie Durant. Durant has been on a roll, as the fourth-year player has carved out a starting role while being one of the most dangerous ballhawks in the NFL.
Durant was big early against Tampa Bay, making a critical pass breakup on Emeka Egbuka in the end zone before again stopping Egbuka on a quick screen early in the game. However, his biggest moment came in the first quarter.
The Rams, already up 7-0, looked to get a stop on defense. On a pass to Buccaneers' TE Cade Otton, Otton bobbled the ball that Durant would get his hands on and strip away to take to the house, extending the Rams' lead to 13 points. The Rams never surrendered their lead for the entire game.
“I thought it was huge and what I think was really cool about that, is we get the stop right away," stated Rams head coach Sean McVay on the interception. "They take the ball, we get the stop, and then the offense goes down and Matthew orchestrates a great touchdown drive culminating in Davante’s touchdown. Then you end up looking at it and you say, ‘Alright, the crowd's fired up.’ I thought it was an amazing atmosphere and environment, really cool."
"I think the players fed off of that and then that really elevated it. It made it difficult for Tampa. You open up the scoring right there and then you could just feel that that momentum was in our favor. We started fast, but I thought that really opened the game up, if you will. I don't think we ever really looked back as a team from that play.”
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.