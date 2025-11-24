Rams' Jared Verse Set New Career Highs on Sunday Night

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams replaced their retiring superstar Aaron Donald, with the NFL's newest nightmare Jared Verse. Verse, one the the strongest men in the NFL, put on another phenomenal performance in front of Donald, who was being honored by the organization with a bobblehead night.

"Let's put a show on for him,” stated Verse earlier in the week in regards to playing with Donald in attendance.

Verse's Big Day

Verse secured his first multi-sack game in the NFL while setting a new career-high for single-season sacks at six. Verse looks to continue his dominant pace while the Rams' defensive line continues to reinforce the standards of ensuring someone gets home on the quarterback.

Verse Speaks on Donald

Verse, who has a close relationship with Donald, spoke on Donald's continued impact on the organization and him as a player and person.

“The one thing everybody brings up about him more than anything isn't what he did on the field, it's not about helping others, it's how hard he worked," stated Verse. "That’s the one thing everybody talks about. Sean talks about two people whenever he talks about hard work."

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Kobie Turner (91) celebrates with linebackers Jared Verse (8) and Josaiah Stewart (10) after sacking Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (not pictured) during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"He talks about [former Lakers Shooting Guard] Kobe [Bryant] and he talks about Aaron Donald. To hear that I'm like, alright, to get to the point that he's at, to get to the point that Kobe's at, to get to the point those greats are at, you have to work that much harder than everybody else.”

Verse also came into the contest with a bit of motivation from the opposition as he has a list of quarterbacks he wishes to sack, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers ' QB Baker Mayfield was one of them. Verse brought Mayfield down in the first half to cross his name off an ever-growing list that Verse has quickly gone through.

“I've been wanting to play Baker for a very long time," stated Verse on Mayfield. "I've been admiring him since he was in college. Looking at him like, damn I want to go up against him. Now I finally get that opportunity. I'm excited for it.”

Not only did Verse sack Mayfield, he also sacked Teddy Bridgewater, who came into the game when Mayfield was forced to leave the action due to injury.

