How the Rams Defense Answered the Call Against Tampa Bay

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams defense was asked once again to show up in a big game, doing so against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

1. What will Jared Verse' impact be?

A career day where he recorded multiple sacks and set a career high for single-season sacks. Verse was brilliant in prime time once again.

2. Can the Rams bring Baker Mayfield down on first contact?

Yes. The Rams, outside of a few select plays, were disciplined enough to take away Mayfield's easy throws while maintaining the interior gap discipline to force Mayfield to the edge. On the edge, the Rams had the speed advantage and Mayfield was unable to navigate upfield.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

On top of that, the defensive line was on top of him all night until he was forced from the game due to injury.

3. Is the Rams' defense built to handle speed?

Yes. This was a defining moment for both Cobie Durant and Emmanuel Forbes. Not only did both men put in another outstanding week of work, they were there for one another. On the Buccaneers' first deep pass of the game, Durant locked up Emeka Egbuka but Forbes came flying from across the field to cut off the space where Mayfield could put the ball.

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant (14) celebrates with cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (1) after an interception against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Forbes and Durant were incredible all night and for the first time in years, the Rams might have two lockdown corners, as crazy as that is to say, considering what the belief was regarding the DB room entering the season.

4. How good are the Rams' outside cornerbacks?

See above. For two straight weeks, the Rams' outside corners have been tested and put to the limit, and for weeks, they've dominated the skies. On top of that, Ahkello Witherspoon is still set to return. Whether the Rams retain their three-man rotation or go to four, they have the players to win in the big moments.

5. What does the loss of Quentin Lake mean?

It means a lot but in terms of on-field production, we'll have to wait and see because the Rams were electric. Josh Wallace stepped in beautifully, Jaylen McCollough continued to dominate, and though his usage was cut short due to injury, Roger McCreary put pressure on the line of scrimmage.

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake (37) sacks Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Rams also would drop Kamren Kinchens and Kam Curl underneath to supplement their coverage efforts on quick passes and underneath throws, trusting Forbes and Durant to hold the top.

