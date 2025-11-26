How Cobie Durant Continues to Impress in Contract Year

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Landshark, also known as Cobie Durant has been a ball hawk for the Los Angeles Rams since he was drafted back in 2022. Durant has taken massive strides in his game over the last few seasons, winning the Black College Football Pro Player of the Year for his work last season while his 2025 campaign has been his best yet.

On top of that, Durant followed up an incredible performance last week with a career night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as his wild pick six ended up securing victory for the Rams before the end of the first quarter.

Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke on Durant's big night on Monday.

Durant's Momentum Shifting Pick Six

On a pass from Baker Mayfield to Cade Otton, Otton was unable to grab hold of the ball, continually tipping it up in the air. Durant, who was already racing towards Otton to make a tackle, noticed the unpossessed ball, placing his hands on it before Otton could secure possession.

Upon placing his hands on the ball, Durant ripped the ball away and returned it for a touchdown, putting the Rams up by multiple touchdowns within minutes of the start of the game.

“I thought it was huge and what I think was really cool about that, is we get the stop right away," stated McVay. "They take the ball, we get the stop, and then the offense goes down and Matthew orchestrates a great touchdown drive culminating in Davante’s touchdown," stated McVay. "Then you end up looking at it and you say, ‘Alright, the crowd's fired up.’ I thought it was an amazing atmosphere and environment, really cool."

"I think the players fed off of that and then that really elevated it. It made it difficult for Tampa. You open up the scoring right there and then you could just feel that that momentum was in our favor. We started fast, but I thought that really opened the game up, if you will. I don't think we ever really looked back as a team from that play.”

McVay on Durant's Development

McVay commented on Durant's growth as he is in the midst of a contract year. Durant will be a free agent after this season, calling into question if the Rams will re-sign him.

“He's been great," stated McVay. "Similar to what you talk about with Emmanuel Forbes. When you have guys that consistently understand the importance of work and how that earns you the right to play with a quieted mind, to be able to play with confidence, and then you start seeing a lot of the ways that you practice in the way that you perform and you prepare and practice then start to become game reality, you're earning that confidence on a weekly and a daily basis."

"I think you've got guys on this team, but Cobie’s a great example of committing to that and really applying the mental, the understanding of the technical parts of the game, and then being able to use some different things to give him an understanding of where his play ‘opps’ [Opportunities] arise. He's playing really well."

"He's playing tough at the point of attack and he's always had a knack to be able to make plays on the football. What a great play by him last night. What an awesome job by really, he and [Cornerback] Josh Wallace. Then you see guys like [Safety Kamren] ‘Kam’ Kinchens get out in front. It was awesome to see him make another play. The [Cornerback Cobie Durant] ‘Land Shark’ is balling.”

