How Rams Met Expectations Against Buccaneers on Sunday
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams were given five bold predictions before they played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Let's see how they did.
1. Matthew Stafford Makes His Case For MVP
Matthew Stafford appeared poised this week as he looks to shake off what was a rough go of things last week while returning to his top form. The loss of Tyler Higbee should force Stafford to target Terrance Ferguson and Davis Allen. That should pay off as both players can haul in the ball in a variety of sitations.
On top of that, the Buccaneers are suffering from injuries on their defense, making this game the perfect opportunity to show America why Stafford deserves the MVP. Stafford has at least 300 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions on Sunday,
Result: Stafford would receive chants of MVP as he would throw for 273 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. The Rams had the game wrapped up by halftime and would cruise to victory.
2. Davante Adams Continues His Hot Streak
Adams has been the NFL's most prolific wide receiver in the red zone this season. Ever since breaking out in London, Adams has scored seven touchdowns in the last four games. Adams continues his production, especially with Jamel Dean set to miss the game. Adams records at least eight receptions for 120 yards and two touchdowns.
Result: Adams was incredible again as he scored two touchdowns on the night
3. Brennan Presley Shocks The Nation
Presley was activated on Saturday for the first time this season as the UDFA rookie is likely filling in for Xavier Smith. He's the Rams' fastest pass catcher and he's a player built for the moment. If and it's a big if Presley gets his opportunity, he will make a big play that shifts the momentum in the way of the Rams.
Result: Presley did not get any opportunities on Sunday
4. The Fearsome Foursome Says Hello
On the night the Rams celebrate Aaron Donald, the Rams' iteration of the Fearsome Foursome comes to life. While long removed from the days of Olsen, Jones, Lundy, and Grier, the new names of Verse, Fiske, Turner, and Young are flanked by names like Stewart, Landman, Speights, and a bunch of other defenders who love to hit quarterbacks.
While the defensive line leads the charge, with a multitude of swappable and movable pieces, the total unit will sack Baker Mayfield at least five times.
Result: The Rams would record four sacks on both Baker Mayfield and Teddy Bridgewater as Mayfield would leave the game due to injury. The Rams pressured the quarterback all night.
5. Forbes Takes It To The House
The Rams are too dominant for the Buccaneers to not be aggressive and since they're naturally aggressive, that means the Rams will have to endure pressure early and often. The benefit of that is that teams make mistakes and the Rams should take advantage.
While I see Emmanuel Forbes taking the ball to the house, it won't be a pick-six. It will be a punchout from Nate Landman that Forbes recovers and takes westward.
Result: Forbes wasn't the one to take the ball to the house as it was Cobie Durant. Forbes did record an interception to end the first half.
