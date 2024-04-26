Raven Country

Ravens Select Clemson CB with No. 30 Pick

The Baltimore Ravens are adding to their team with Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins, the No. 30 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 25, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) smiles after
Nov 25, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) smiles after / Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
The Baltimore Ravens are welcoming the newest member of their team on Thursday night with the selection of Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins.

Wiggins, who stands 6-2 and weighs 175 pounds, played 10 games at Clemson last season, recording 29 tackles, a sack and an interception. While he is extremely lean, he can keep up with the speed of some of the top receivers in the AFC North. He ran a 4.28 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, and he'll look to bring that speed to the next level.

Wiggins is the third cornerback selected tonight, joining Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell (who went No. 22 to the Philadelphia Eagles) and Alabama's Terrion Arnold (who was selected by the Detroit Lions after a trade up to No. 24).

With Wiggins in the fold, he joins Marlon Humphrey, Brandon Stephens, Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams in the secondary and should compete for a starting job when training camp hits this summer. However, it's a very competitive group and he may end up sitting in the second string for a year or two as he gets his feet wet at the professional level.

Day 2 of the NFL Draft is set to start tomorrow at 7 p.m. ET.

Jeremy Brener

