Raven Country

Ravens Legend to Announce Day 2 Pick

Former Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Haloti Ngata will welcome a member of the team's 2024 NFL Draft class.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 28, 2014; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (92) smiles during
Sep 28, 2014; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (92) smiles during / Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

A familiar face for Baltimore Ravens fans will introduce one member of this year's NFL Draft class.

The league announced every person who is going to announce draft picks for Friday's third round, and for the Ravens, it's former defensive tackle and fan favorite Haloti Ngata.

Ngata was the No. 12 overall pick by the Ravens in 2006 and played nine seasons in Baltimore. Ngata made five Pro Bowls during his tenure with the team. Ngata's best season with the Ravens came in 2011 when he recorded a career-high 64 tackles, while recovering three fumbles and scoring one for a touchdown. He was also apart of the team's Super Bowl champion in the 2012 season and played alongside some of the best Ravens ever, including linebacker Ray Lewis and safety Ed Reed.

Ngata spent three seasons with the Detroit Lions (2015-17) and one with the Philadelphia Eagles (2018) before retiring, but history will remember him as one of the greatest defenders in Ravens franchise history. He was inducted into the team's Ring of Honor in October 2021.

Now, he'll have a chance to continue the legacy and welcome the newest Raven to the flock.

Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.