Ravens Legend to Announce Day 2 Pick
A familiar face for Baltimore Ravens fans will introduce one member of this year's NFL Draft class.
The league announced every person who is going to announce draft picks for Friday's third round, and for the Ravens, it's former defensive tackle and fan favorite Haloti Ngata.
Ngata was the No. 12 overall pick by the Ravens in 2006 and played nine seasons in Baltimore. Ngata made five Pro Bowls during his tenure with the team. Ngata's best season with the Ravens came in 2011 when he recorded a career-high 64 tackles, while recovering three fumbles and scoring one for a touchdown. He was also apart of the team's Super Bowl champion in the 2012 season and played alongside some of the best Ravens ever, including linebacker Ray Lewis and safety Ed Reed.
Ngata spent three seasons with the Detroit Lions (2015-17) and one with the Philadelphia Eagles (2018) before retiring, but history will remember him as one of the greatest defenders in Ravens franchise history. He was inducted into the team's Ring of Honor in October 2021.
Now, he'll have a chance to continue the legacy and welcome the newest Raven to the flock.
