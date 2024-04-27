Raven Country

Ravens Select Marshall RB in Round 5

The Baltimore Ravens are adding some speed in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Baltimore Ravens are continuing to strengthen their roster with their rookie class for the 2024 NFL Draft.

With the No. 165 overall pick, the Ravens selected Marshall running back Rasheen Ali.

Ali played four years at Marshall and was a standout in 2021 and 2023, running for over 2500 yards in those seasons combined. He suffered an injury in 2022 that held him to just three games, but he appeared to bounce back from it in this past year. Ali has over 40 touchdowns in his collegiate career, a sign that he has a knack for finding the end zone.

Ali joins a backfield in flux after losing JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards to the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency. He'll compete for touches behind Derrick Henry, Keaton Mitchell and Justice Hill.

Ali is the second skill player selected by the Ravens today, joining North Carolina receiver Devontez Walker, who was taken with the team's first pick in the fourth round.

Ali and Walker join Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins, Washington offensive lineman Roger Rosengarten, Penn State pass rusher Adisa Isaac and Iowa State cornerback T.J. Tampa in the team's draft class.

