Ravens Select Iowa State CB in Round 4
The Baltimore Ravens are doubling down at the cornerback position with their second selection in the fourth round of Saturday's NFL Draft session.
With the No. 130 overall pick, the Ravens selected Iowa State cornerback T.J. Tampa.
Tampa joins fellow rookie Nate Wiggins in the secondary and offensive lineman Roger Rosengarten, pass rusher Adisa Isaac and receiver Devontez Walker in the draft class.
Tampa was widely viewed as a Day 2 pick by many mock drafts, but he fell late into the fourth round of Day 3, and the Ravens likely had him as the best player available on their board.
Tampa recorded 44 tackles and two interceptions last season with the Cyclones, improving every year he was at Iowa State.
While adding another cornerback doesn't satisfy a need, Tampa is one of the more talented players still on the board, and on Day 3, those are the players teams usually target.
Tampa's game largely relies on his physicality, which is a need against some of the top AFC North receivers.
The Ravens will be back on the clock in Round 5 with the No. 165 overall pick, barring any trades.
