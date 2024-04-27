Raven Country

Ravens Select Iowa State CB in Round 4

The Baltimore Ravens have added their second cornerback of the weekend, selecting Iowa State's T.J. Tampa at the end of the fourth round.

Jeremy Brener

Iowa State Cyclones' defensive back T.J. Tampa (2) warms up during the university's Spring Football
Iowa State Cyclones' defensive back T.J. Tampa (2) warms up during the university's Spring Football / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA
In this story:

The Baltimore Ravens are doubling down at the cornerback position with their second selection in the fourth round of Saturday's NFL Draft session.

With the No. 130 overall pick, the Ravens selected Iowa State cornerback T.J. Tampa.

Tampa joins fellow rookie Nate Wiggins in the secondary and offensive lineman Roger Rosengarten, pass rusher Adisa Isaac and receiver Devontez Walker in the draft class.

Tampa was widely viewed as a Day 2 pick by many mock drafts, but he fell late into the fourth round of Day 3, and the Ravens likely had him as the best player available on their board.

Tampa recorded 44 tackles and two interceptions last season with the Cyclones, improving every year he was at Iowa State.

While adding another cornerback doesn't satisfy a need, Tampa is one of the more talented players still on the board, and on Day 3, those are the players teams usually target.

Tampa's game largely relies on his physicality, which is a need against some of the top AFC North receivers.

The Ravens will be back on the clock in Round 5 with the No. 165 overall pick, barring any trades.

Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.