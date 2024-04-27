Ravens Rookie Overcame Major Injury on Road to NFL
It's been a long road for Baltimore Ravens pass rusher Adisa Isaac.
The 22-year-old played four seasons at Penn State, but in the middle of his collegiate career, Isaac sat out in 2021 recovering from an Achilles injury. He hadn't done much at Penn State up until that point, recording three sacks in two seasons combined in a reserve role.
Of course, Isaac was an underclassman, so playing time was expected to be scarce. But with an injury derailing his opportunity when he was set to take on a bigger role, it remained a mystery as to whether Isaac would have a future at Penn State, let alone one in the NFL.
But he attacked rehab hard, recovering physically and strengthening his game off the field. When he returned to Penn State in 2022, Isaac was a completely different player, recording 11 tackles for loss and four sacks. While Isaac could have declared for the draft, he opted to attend one more season at Penn State, and the decision paid off. Isaac built on his strong redshirt junior year with 16 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks, becoming one of the best pass rushers in the Big Ten.
"I probably would say it was [one of biggest decisions of my life] because who knows what would have happened last year if I would have come out?" Isaac said via All Penn State. "Look, you might not have been able to see this type of season this year if I would have left. Everything happens for a reason. That’s why I stay even-keeled and trust the process."
Isaac was able to parlay his smart decision into being selected on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, something that probably wouldn't have happened a year ago. And now, he's even more prepared to contribute for the Ravens in his rookie season.
