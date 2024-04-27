Raven Country

Ravens Select Rookie OL; Where Will He Play?

The Baltimore Ravens are happy after selecting versatile offensive lineman Roger Rosengarten in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Washington Huskies offensive lineman Roger Rosengarten (73) against
Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Washington Huskies offensive lineman Roger Rosengarten (73) against / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Baltimore Ravens have a few holes to fill along their offensive line, but one of those will be filled by Washington's Roger Rosengarten, the No. 62 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Rosengarten played right tackle this past season at Washington for the left-handed Michael Penix Jr., which means he has experience protecting the quarterback's blind side. That could be where the Ravens use him, but with Ronnie Stanley still in the lineup, it's hard to see Rosengarten unseat the team's top lineman — unless he gets injured.

Rosengarten stands 6-6 and weighs around 300 pounds, which could mean he ends up playing at guard. The Ravens had both of their starting guards from 2023, Kevin Zeitler and John Simpson, leave in free agency. With that wrinkle added, Rosengarten may make more sense to move inside.

The beauty of all of this is that the Ravens don't need to answer what position Rosengarten will play until the start of the season. But the fact that he has experience everywhere on the offensive line is a big reason why he was selected so high, and it helps his chances of getting playing time very quickly into his NFL career.

Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.