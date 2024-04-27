Ravens Select Rookie OL; Where Will He Play?
The Baltimore Ravens have a few holes to fill along their offensive line, but one of those will be filled by Washington's Roger Rosengarten, the No. 62 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Rosengarten played right tackle this past season at Washington for the left-handed Michael Penix Jr., which means he has experience protecting the quarterback's blind side. That could be where the Ravens use him, but with Ronnie Stanley still in the lineup, it's hard to see Rosengarten unseat the team's top lineman — unless he gets injured.
Rosengarten stands 6-6 and weighs around 300 pounds, which could mean he ends up playing at guard. The Ravens had both of their starting guards from 2023, Kevin Zeitler and John Simpson, leave in free agency. With that wrinkle added, Rosengarten may make more sense to move inside.
The beauty of all of this is that the Ravens don't need to answer what position Rosengarten will play until the start of the season. But the fact that he has experience everywhere on the offensive line is a big reason why he was selected so high, and it helps his chances of getting playing time very quickly into his NFL career.
