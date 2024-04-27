Ravens Select Lamar Jackson Weapon in Round 4
The Baltimore Ravens are beginning Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft getting a weapon for Lamar Jackson.
With the No. 113 overall pick, the Ravens are selecting North Carolina receiver Devontez Walker.
Walker had a rough start to his collegiate career, when the 2020 season at North Carolina Central was canceled. He transferred to Kent State in 2021 and played two seasons with the Golden Flashes. His breakout year came in 2022 when he caught 58 passes for 921 yards and 11 touchdowns in just 12 games.
Walker transferred back home to North Carolina for the 2023 season and was one of Drake Maye's top targets. However, his production did slip compared to his final year at Kent State. He caught 41 passes for 699 yards and three touchdowns in eight appearances, averaging 17 yards per catch.
Walker is a big-play kind of receiver, which allows him to take the top off of the defense. He ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, which ranked fifth among all receivers. He'll look to carve out a role in the Ravens offense behind receivers Zay Flowers, Nelson Agholor and Rashod Bateman.
