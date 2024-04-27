Raven Country

Ravens Select Penn State Pass Rusher in Round 3

The Baltimore Ravens are taking Penn State's Adisa Isaac in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Penn State defensive end Adisa Isaac (20) celebrates a sack from Dani Dennis-Sutton (33) in the
Penn State defensive end Adisa Isaac (20) celebrates a sack from Dani Dennis-Sutton (33) in the / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Baltimore Ravens continue to impress during the 2024 NFL Draft with their third selection.

With the No. 92 overall pick, the Ravens are selecting Penn State edge rusher Adisa Isaac.

Isaac spent five years with the Nittany Lions, but really flourished in his last two years in Happy Valley. Isaac recorded 27 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks in the last two seasons.

This isn't the first time the Ravens have gone after a Penn State pass rusher.

In 2021, the Ravens drafted Odafe Oweh in the first round and they have been pleased with his progress so far in his early NFL career. There is hope that Isaac can have the same trajectory as he adds depth for the Ravens pass rushing corps.

Isaac joins Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins (No. 30 overall) and Washington offensive lineman Roger Rosengarten (No. 62 overall) as part of the Ravens draft class. So far, the Ravens have addressed their top three needs, and now they can look at luxuries for the final day of the draft.

The Ravens have six picks tomorrow: two in the fourth round, one in the fifth, one in the sixth and two in the seventh. Day 3 coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Published
Jeremy Brener

