Raven Country

Ravens Complete Draft Class with Final Round 7 Pick

The Baltimore Ravens have made their final pick for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 25, 2023; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Sanoussi Kane (21)
Nov 25, 2023; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Sanoussi Kane (21) / Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Baltimore Ravens have completed their 2024 NFL Draft work with one final pick.

With the No. 250 overall selection, the Ravens selected Purdue defensive back Sanoussi Kane.

Kane marks the third defensive back the Ravens have selected this weekend, joining first-round cornerback Nate Wiggins out of Clemson and Iowa State's T.J. Tampa, who was taken with the team's second selection in the fourth round.

Kane has a lot of experience on the collegiate level, playing 35 games across four seasons at Purdue. This makes him about as ready as he can be for the NFL.

Day 3 of the NFL Draft, especially the seventh round, is all about who can make an impact on special teams. Having a player like Kane, a 6-0, 210-pound safety, in the fold to do the dirty work on special teams is important for the overall health of the roster.

The Ravens have had seventh-round picks have success, like Geno Stone from the 2020 class, but there is certainly an uphill battle for Kane to try and make the 53-man roster out of training camp.

Now, focus shifts to undrafted free agency, where the Ravens look to add more talented rookies.

Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.