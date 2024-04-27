Ravens Complete Draft Class with Final Round 7 Pick
The Baltimore Ravens have completed their 2024 NFL Draft work with one final pick.
With the No. 250 overall selection, the Ravens selected Purdue defensive back Sanoussi Kane.
Kane marks the third defensive back the Ravens have selected this weekend, joining first-round cornerback Nate Wiggins out of Clemson and Iowa State's T.J. Tampa, who was taken with the team's second selection in the fourth round.
Kane has a lot of experience on the collegiate level, playing 35 games across four seasons at Purdue. This makes him about as ready as he can be for the NFL.
Day 3 of the NFL Draft, especially the seventh round, is all about who can make an impact on special teams. Having a player like Kane, a 6-0, 210-pound safety, in the fold to do the dirty work on special teams is important for the overall health of the roster.
The Ravens have had seventh-round picks have success, like Geno Stone from the 2020 class, but there is certainly an uphill battle for Kane to try and make the 53-man roster out of training camp.
Now, focus shifts to undrafted free agency, where the Ravens look to add more talented rookies.
