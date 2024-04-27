Ravens Select Michigan State OL in Round 7
The Baltimore Ravens began their seventh round with another addition to the offensive line.
With the No. 228 overall pick, the Ravens selected Michigan State center Nick Samac.
While Samac played center primarily in college, there's a chance the Ravens could move him to the guard position. In high school, Samac was one of the top prospects at the guard position, and that happens to be one of the Ravens' bigger needs.
The Ravens lost Kevin Zeitler and John Simpson in free agency this offseason, so both guard spots are up for grabs in training camp. Ben Cleveland will likely take the right guard spot, but Samac could be a fixture at left guard alongside Andrew Voorhees and Malaesala Aumavae–Laulu, both of whom were drafted late on Day 3 a year ago.
Samac joins Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins, Washington offensive lineman Roger Rosengarten, Penn State pass rusher Adisa Isaac, North Carolina receiver Devontez Walker, Iowa State defensive back T.J. Tampa, Marshall running back Rasheen Ali and Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary in the Ravens' draft class. The team has one final pick left in the draft at No. 250 before the team will look to sign undrafted free agents.
