Raven Country

Ravens Select Michigan State OL in Round 7

The Baltimore Ravens are adding competition for the offensive line for training camp in the final round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Michigan State's quarterback Payton Thorne, right, and Nick Samac walk onto the field before the
Michigan State's quarterback Payton Thorne, right, and Nick Samac walk onto the field before the / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA
In this story:

The Baltimore Ravens began their seventh round with another addition to the offensive line.

With the No. 228 overall pick, the Ravens selected Michigan State center Nick Samac.

While Samac played center primarily in college, there's a chance the Ravens could move him to the guard position. In high school, Samac was one of the top prospects at the guard position, and that happens to be one of the Ravens' bigger needs.

The Ravens lost Kevin Zeitler and John Simpson in free agency this offseason, so both guard spots are up for grabs in training camp. Ben Cleveland will likely take the right guard spot, but Samac could be a fixture at left guard alongside Andrew Voorhees and Malaesala Aumavae–Laulu, both of whom were drafted late on Day 3 a year ago.

Samac joins Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins, Washington offensive lineman Roger Rosengarten, Penn State pass rusher Adisa Isaac, North Carolina receiver Devontez Walker, Iowa State defensive back T.J. Tampa, Marshall running back Rasheen Ali and Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary in the Ravens' draft class. The team has one final pick left in the draft at No. 250 before the team will look to sign undrafted free agents.

Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.