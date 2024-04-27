Raven Country

Ravens Select Lamar Jackson Backup in Round 6

The Baltimore Ravens are giving Lamar Jackson some insurance in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary (QB03) during the 2024 NFL
Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary (QB03) during the 2024 NFL / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Baltimore Ravens aren't starting a quarterback controversy, but they are getting some depth behind Lamar Jackson late on Day 3 in the NFL Draft.

With the No. 218 overall pick, the Ravens selected Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary.

Leary is just the 14th quarterback in franchise history to be drafted by the Ravens, and the first since Trace McSorley back in 2019.

Leary played four years at NC State before transferring to Kentucky for his final year of eligibility, replacing Will Levis, who was drafted in the second round last year by the Tennessee Titans. Leary led the Wildcats to a 7-6 record in the SEC, completing just over 56 percent of his passes for 2,746 yards. He also threw 25 touchdowns against 12 interceptions.

Again, it's hard to quantify the role Leary will play with the Ravens, because he isn't getting ahead of Jackson on the depth chart anytime soon. However, in the case of a severe injury, the Ravens need someone to shoulder the load. Tyler Huntley left for the Cleveland Browns in free agency, and the team has veteran Josh Johnson as the primary backup. However, bringing Leary in gives the Ravens some competition for that QB2 job during training camp.

Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.