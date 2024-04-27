Ravens Select Lamar Jackson Backup in Round 6
The Baltimore Ravens aren't starting a quarterback controversy, but they are getting some depth behind Lamar Jackson late on Day 3 in the NFL Draft.
With the No. 218 overall pick, the Ravens selected Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary.
Leary is just the 14th quarterback in franchise history to be drafted by the Ravens, and the first since Trace McSorley back in 2019.
Leary played four years at NC State before transferring to Kentucky for his final year of eligibility, replacing Will Levis, who was drafted in the second round last year by the Tennessee Titans. Leary led the Wildcats to a 7-6 record in the SEC, completing just over 56 percent of his passes for 2,746 yards. He also threw 25 touchdowns against 12 interceptions.
Again, it's hard to quantify the role Leary will play with the Ravens, because he isn't getting ahead of Jackson on the depth chart anytime soon. However, in the case of a severe injury, the Ravens need someone to shoulder the load. Tyler Huntley left for the Cleveland Browns in free agency, and the team has veteran Josh Johnson as the primary backup. However, bringing Leary in gives the Ravens some competition for that QB2 job during training camp.
