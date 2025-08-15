Ravens CBs Should Be Tested vs. Cowboys
The Baltimore Ravens are preparing for their preseason matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, where they will have their defensive depth tested.
NFL.com writer Eric Edholm emphasized the Ravens' depth concerns at the cornerback position.
"They’re dealing with injuries in the secondary right now. Sixth-round rookies Bilhal Kone and Robert Longerbeam are done for the season," Edholm wrote.
"Will we see Jaire Alexander’s Ravens debut after he was held out last week? Alexander and Chidobe Awuzie have noted injury histories but presumably are being counted on for significant roles. The top of the CB pecking order looks set, but good showings from T.J. Tampa and Jalyn Armour-Davis could help solidify things a bit."
Ravens Need Cornerbacks to Step Up
The Ravens defense could be in shambles if more injuries occur, but they still have a strong secondary.
The primary goal for the game should be to keep the defense upright. That should also be what the Cowboys are striving for, as they also are dealing with defensive depth struggles.
"In addition to the standoff with Micah Parsons, the Cowboys have other defensive issues. Two positions stand out as potentially concerning right now: defensive tackle and cornerback," Edholm wrote.
"The depth up front appears very light, so it would behoove players such as Jay Toia and Perrion Winfrey to show out against the Ravens. Cornerback also has been hurting with Trevon Diggs, Caelen Carson and Shavon Revel Jr. dealing with knee injuries. Kaiir Elam seemingly has stepped up, but others need to, as well. The Cowboys might be busy scouting other teams’ DBs if they can’t fill five corner spots on the opening 53-man roster."
With the game between the Ravens and Cowboys serving as the "dress rehearsal" of the preseason, the teams need to make sure the right players get the reps they need going into the year.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has been through many preseasons and knows which buttons to push at the right times, so the team should be in good hands going into the game.
Kickoff between the Ravens and Cowboys is set for Saturday at 7 p.m. ET inside AT&T Stadium. Fans can watch the game locally on WBAL Ch. 11 or stream it on the NFL+ app.
