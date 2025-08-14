Ravens Get Bad News About Chiefs Matchup
The Baltimore Ravens are scheduled to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4 of the 2025 season, and that game seems to have just gotten a little more difficult for them.
According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Chiefs star wide receiver Rashee Rice, who was involved in a multi-car crash in Dallas during the 2024 offseason, is expected to have his disciplinary hearing with the NFL on Sep. 30 in New York.
That means Rice will now likely be able to play the first four weeks of this season before having any potential discipline imposed on him.
Unfortunately for the Ravens, that would make them the last team Rice could potentially suit up against before being dealt a possible suspension.
That is not an ideal scenario for Baltimore, which has already struggled mightily against Kansas City as of late, having lost the last two meetings, one of which was the AFC title game during the 2023 season.
The Ravens have also struggled to minimize Rice's impact on the field. The Chiefs' second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft has racked up 15 catches for 149 yards in two games against Baltimore, including regular season and postseason.
The Ravens have added several new faces to their secondary, including two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander and safety Malaki Starks, their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, with the hopes of slowing down playmakers like Rice.
However, Rice's past success against Baltimore does not bode well for the team this time around.
Last month, Rice was sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years' probation. He pleaded guilty in district court to two third-degree felony charges: collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury. Rice received deferred adjudication, and the case will be dismissed if he completes the probation.
The third-year wide receiver has 103 catches for 1,226 yards and nine touchdowns in 20 games over the first two years of his NFL career. Rice's 2024 season was ended after four games when he tore the lateral collateral ligament in his right knee.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!