Multiple Teams Interested in John Harbaugh After Ravens Firing

The NFL world is still trying to wrap its head around the fact that the Baltimore Ravens fired their head coach, John Harbaugh.

Baltimore had Harbaugh in their building for 18 years, the second-longest active tenure, with Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin being ahead of him. Harbaugh finished with a 180-113 overall record, 13-11 playoff record, and a Super Bowl title.

With that kind of resume, it was easy to assume every NFL team that had a head coach opening would be calling him. That turned out to be the case, as ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter shared that within the first 45 minutes of the news, seven NFL teams had called Harbaugh's agent, Bryan Harlan.

There are six head coach openings in the NFL, not including the Ravens, meaning that at least one organization who currently has a head coach under contract has registered interest in Harbaugh thus far.

After having the kind of success he had with the Ravens, it comes as no surprise that every NFL team that has an opening would call Harbaugh. There are even teams without an opening picking up the phone to try to talk to him.

Nobody can deny that the 2025 season was one of the toughest for the Ravens in the Harbaugh era, as the team started 1-5 and lost two of their last three games, fumbling away the AFC North title. The whirlwind of injuries at the beginning of the year, including to quarterback Lamar Jackson, put the Ravens behind the eight-ball early, and they couldn't recover from the rough start.

Harbaugh only had three losing seasons in his career with the Ravens, with the 2025 season being one of them. The truth was that even with the wins, it was the lack of postseason success and the way every year it seemed as though some mental mistake would cost them a chance to compete for a Super Bowl.

Last year, it was Mark Andrews' drop in the playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. This year, it was Tyler Loop missing a 44-yard field goal on the final play of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18 when they needed it the most.

It might not have worked in Baltimore in 2025, but it doesn't mean a fresh start can't be good for him, as he will have a chance to start over from scratch and build the team he wants. This might end up being a good thing for everyone, as Harbaugh will find a new home with a franchise that will give him the world to coach there, and the Ravens search for the next man to get the team back to the Super Bowl.

