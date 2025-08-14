Ravens QB Reacts to Dallas Return
Even if it's in the preseason, a player's first game against their former team is always special, especially when it's at said team's home. This weekend, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Cooper Rush will get that special opportunity.
Rush, 31, will lead the Ravens into AT&T Stadium on Saturday night to face the Dallas Cowboys, the very same team he spent seven seasons with (he also had a brief stint with the New York Giants in 2020). While he didn't call it a revenge game per se, Rush acknowledged that there will be a different dynamic in facing his former team.
"Yes, it will be different over on that sideline," Rush told reporters Wednesday. "It will be something new, but [I'm] looking forward to it. [I've made] a lot of good relationships over the years there, and it will be good to catch up with some guys. It will be cool."
Unfortunately, Rush had a forgettable debut in purple and black, completing just two of four passes for 16 yards and an interception in last week's preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts. So going into this game, he wants to show that he truly has grasped the Ravens' offense.
"It was a lot of new [things to learn], but [I'm] really starting to feel comfortable and starting to own it," Rush said. [I'm] starting to feel like you're in command out there of what's going on. All of the reps in OTAs were huge [and] getting to run the show. Just continuing those [reps] in camp and kind of run through the installs again have been big. Every day, it's getting more and more comfortable."
Rush said that he had the opportunity to return to Dallas if he wanted to, but that Baltimore's winning culture convinced him to make the jump. Fully at peace with his decision, Rush is more focused on proving himself to his new team on Saturday than his old one.
"I've been really trying to show [my] current team I'm doing well," Rush said. "Things like that are the main focus. I'm getting ready to play. Those games do matter. Those preseason games do help guys in my position. Those reps do count. You learn from them, so when you have to go out there in the real thing, it works."
