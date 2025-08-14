Cowboys Reveal Starting QB For Ravens' Preseason Matchup
For the second week in a row, when the Baltimore Ravens defense takes the field for the first time for a preseason game, they'll be going up against one of the most gifted yet raw young quarterbacks in the league.
On Thursday, Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer announced that second-year pro Joe Milton will be starting under center for the team when they host the Ravens for an inter-conference tilt in Week 2 of the 2025 preseason.
Like the Ravens since 2022, the Cowboys aren't going to be playing their key returning starters, such as franchise quarterback Dak Prescott, who will join two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson as a spectator for this exhibition matchup.
Against the Indianapolis Colts in their lone home game of this year's preseason slate, the Ravens 'first-team' defense saw just seven snaps of 2023 No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson, before he exited the game with a dislocated pinky after getting blown up on a sack by fourth-year outside linebacker David Ojabo.
Barring injury, they'll get to see a lot more of Milton, who profiles similarly to Richardson as both hailed from prominent SEC programs in college and are extremely gifted athletes that can gash a defense with their legs and possess incredibly strong arms. The two also share similar weaknesses as passers when it comes to accuracy, pocket presence and decision making.
After his team lost to the Ravens 24-16, Richardson took the blame for the play that took him out of the game, citing that he should've known he wouldn't have much time to get rid of the ball given the look they got from the defense.
"I just gotta get my eyes and be able to react to that," Richardson said. "Five man, you're always playing hot, I gotta be on my P's and Q's."
Milton wasn't drafted nearly as high as the former Florida Gator, having gone in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Tennessee to the New England Patriots and was traded to Dallas in early April of this year to serve as Prescott's backup. Some even believe he could be the three-time Pro Bowler's eventual successor.
In his Cowboys' debut against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 of the preseason, Milton was way more inconsistent as a passer than the tantalizing regular season finale performance he put on tape as a rookie when he went 22-of-29 for 241 passing yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. He had the same amount of attempts in the team's 31-21 loss, but he only completed 17 of them and threw for just 143 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
The Ravens' impressive pass rush depth was on full display in the team's first preseason game, and they are primed to wreak havoc once again, going up against a Cowboys team with shallow offensive line depth. Expect to see Milton get flushed from the pocket early and often in this game, as standout rookie edge defender Mike Green and Co. will be breathing down his neck and right on his heels every time he drops back.
Another intriguing storyline for this game will be the duel between Cowboys backup quarterbacks from past and present as the Ravens signed veteran reserve signal caller Cooper Rush to serve as Jackson's backup this offseason on a two-year deal.
The former undrafted free agent was the No. 2 in Dallas for seven of his eight years in the league and compiled a record as a spot starter of 9-5. After a lackluster albeit abbreviated debut as a Raven last week, he is motivated to bounce back against his former team as he is slated to see more action in this game.
"I've been really trying to show [my] current team I'm doing well," Rush said Wednesday. "Things like that are the main focus. I'm getting ready to play. Those games do matter. Those preseason games do help guys in my position. Those reps do count. You learn from them, so when you have to go out there in the real thing, it works."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!