Ravens Young CB Named Roster Cut Candidate
The Baltimore Ravens will need to find enough room for all of their cornerbacks, and with two additions in the 2024 NFL Draft, it appears someone is getting cut.
The Ravens likely have two candidates to be edged out of the roster this summer. With the additions of Nate Wiggins and T.J. Tampa during the NFL Draft, Baltimore is looking at a lot of competition at the position. Right now, the bottom of that list may include Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion Williams.
FanSided's Mike Luciano believes the player most likely to end up on the outside looking in is former Alabama star and 2022 fourth-round pick Armour-Davis.
"Marlon Humphrey, Wiggins, and Brandon Stephens are projected starters, with Tampa and Arthur Maulet playing in sub packages. Armour-Davis faced very long odds to make an impact on the roster before the Draft, and the new additions could signal the fact Baltimore is ready to move on," Luciano writes in his prediction of three players who are on the roster bubble following the draft.
The 24-year-old has played in just 12 games since entering the league in 2022, recording 12 tackles and a pass deflection. With some new names on the roster, things don't like very bright for the for Crimson Tide player, who could find himself looking for a new home by the end of camp.
