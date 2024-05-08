Raven Country

Justin Simmons Named Candidate for Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens could sign one of the biggest free agents in the NFL.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 12, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) celebrates after
Oct 12, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) celebrates after / Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens have one of the best rosters in the NFL, and they added to it with one of the top draft classes, but more help could be coming to the Charm City.

Free agency is still ongoing, and the Ravens could look to make an upgrade or two.

The Athletic listed former Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons as a potential option for the team in free agency.

"A two-time Pro Bowl selection with 30 career interceptions, Simmons might be the top free agent at any position still available," The Athletic writes. "If the 30-year-old is looking for another nice payday and a guaranteed starting job, Baltimore probably isn’t the place for him. However, if he’s trying to chase a ring and is intent on joining a top-flight defense, signing with the Ravens would make sense. The Ravens use a ton of three-safety looks, and having a guy like Simmons would give defensive coordinator Zach Orr the freedom to move Hamilton around. There are a ton of accomplished veteran safeties still available, including Micah Hyde, Quandre Diggs, Eddie Jackson and Marcus Maye. Simmons is probably the best of them all."

Simmons, 30, made his second Pro Bowl last season with the Broncos, making him one of the top free agents available. He had 70 tackles, three interceptions and a fumble recovery in 15 appearances with Denver last season.

Simmons isn't a necessity for the Ravens, but rather a luxury. He would give the secondary more depth than it already has, making it one of the scarier units for the team.

Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.