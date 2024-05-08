Justin Simmons Named Candidate for Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens have one of the best rosters in the NFL, and they added to it with one of the top draft classes, but more help could be coming to the Charm City.
Free agency is still ongoing, and the Ravens could look to make an upgrade or two.
The Athletic listed former Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons as a potential option for the team in free agency.
"A two-time Pro Bowl selection with 30 career interceptions, Simmons might be the top free agent at any position still available," The Athletic writes. "If the 30-year-old is looking for another nice payday and a guaranteed starting job, Baltimore probably isn’t the place for him. However, if he’s trying to chase a ring and is intent on joining a top-flight defense, signing with the Ravens would make sense. The Ravens use a ton of three-safety looks, and having a guy like Simmons would give defensive coordinator Zach Orr the freedom to move Hamilton around. There are a ton of accomplished veteran safeties still available, including Micah Hyde, Quandre Diggs, Eddie Jackson and Marcus Maye. Simmons is probably the best of them all."
Simmons, 30, made his second Pro Bowl last season with the Broncos, making him one of the top free agents available. He had 70 tackles, three interceptions and a fumble recovery in 15 appearances with Denver last season.
Simmons isn't a necessity for the Ravens, but rather a luxury. He would give the secondary more depth than it already has, making it one of the scarier units for the team.
