Ravens OT Returns To Peak Form
Sadly, the past few years weren't kind to Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley.
After an All-Pro season in 2019, he dealt with multiple severe injuries that limited him to just eight games in 2020 and one in 2021. Even when Stanley was healthier over the next two seasons, his play took a noticeable dip as a result of all the injuries. For him, knowing he wasn't playing up to his usual standard was agonizing.
"It's tough. Definitely messes with you, your confidence and stuff," Stanley said, per the Ravens' website. "It's tough when you're not playing with how you know you can play.
Your mind wants to do one thing, but your body can't do it. I don't have enough time to sit there and think about how I'm going to move against, you know, a quick move by Myles Garrett. Your body just has to be able to make that movement."
This season, though, Stanley has looked much more like the player he was earlier in his career. He has yet to allow a single sack on 245 pass-blocking snaps, and with a 90.1 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus, he ranks third among all offensive tackles. While not quite as dominant as a run-blocker, he still has a very solid 70.8 in that department.
It helps that he's not only back to full strength physically, but mentally as well.
"I feel like I can just kind of let my subconscious take over a little bit," Stanley said. "I feel like I'm thinking less and just, you know, just playing with more confidence and belief in myself."
Now back to his peak form, Stanley will face possibly his toughest test of the season in Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. In their last meeting, Garrett had 1.5 sacks to help lead the Browns to a 33-31 upset win in Baltimore.
While those sacks weren't necessarily Stanley's fault, he looks forward to a get-right game against the elite edge rusher.
"I just feel like when I'm playing how I know I can play, I can compete with the best of them," Stanley said this week. "So I know he's a formidable opponent. He's a great player. But like I said, I'm focused on myself and making sure I have my stuff right. Because when I focus on myself and make sure I have my stuff going right, good things usually happen."
