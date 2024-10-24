Two Massive Browns Changes Could Cause Problems For Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens know the rival Cleveland Browns very well, but there's a few new wrinkles ahead of Sunday's AFC North clash.
With Deshaun Watson out for the season, the Browns are instead turning to Jameis Winston as their starter under center. Winston, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, led a promising touchdown drive late in last week's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, completing five of 11 passes for 67 yards and an eight-yard touchdown to David Njoku. He's not a world beater by any means, but can definitely make plays with his arm.
Ahead of Winston's first start as a Brown, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh explained what he's seen from the veteran quarterback throughout his career.
"[Jameis Winston] is a very talented guy," Harbaugh told reporters Wednesday. "He's a guy that our coaches have a lot of ... Our offensive coaches have a lot of connections with. [Offensive assistant coach] Danny Breyer and he are best pals. Not that that tells us much more than they're both great guys. He's a great quarterback; very talented quarterback over the years – [a] highly touted [and] highly decorated quarterback; [has] played a lot of football; can throw the thing all over the field for sure; push the ball downfield; does a great job with the reads."
The Ravens' offensive coaching staff is indeed very familiar with Winston. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken coached him for three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other coaches, such as Breyer and offensive line coach George Warhop, have experience with him as well.
In addition to a change at quarterback, the Browns are also making a big coaching change ahead of Sunday's game. Instead of head coach Kevin Stefanski, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey will call plays for Cleveland. Dorsey previously served as the Buffalo Bills' offensive coordinator for a season and a half, so while the Ravens have some frame of reference, his spin on the Browns' offense remains to be seen.
"They're going to have a different play caller – how much that's going to change with Ken doing it now instead of [head coach] Kevin. We just don't know," Harbaugh said. "We have to get prepared for the things that we think that they're capable of doing, but mainly we have to get prepared to play our best game on defense and do things right the way we do them."
That much change in a short period is obviously difficult for the Browns, but also for the Ravens because they now have much less film to look at. As such, they'll have to be on their toes Sunday despite the Browns' 1-6 record.
