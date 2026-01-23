Ravens Posted Perfect Three-Word Message to Welcome New Coach Jesse Minter

The Ravens hired Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter as the franchise’s next coach, taking over for John Harbaugh who was fired earlier this month after nearly two decades in Baltimore.

Minter has been under the tutelage of a Harbaugh for years, serving in multiple roles on the Ravens’ defensive staff from 2017 to ‘20, then spending time at Michigan as the Wolverines’ defensive coordinator under Jim Harbaugh before joining him in his move to Los Angeles to take the Chargers job, where Minter held the same role. Now, Minter takes the lead in a new era for the Ravens.

Shortly after the team announced its new head coach, the Ravens social team posted the perfect message to welcome Baltimore’s new head coach. “Minter is coming,” was posted over a graphic with a snow-covered raven as a flawless catchphrase for the arrival of the new man in charge.

The phrase references the motto of House Stark from HBO’s Game of Thrones, a series that employed plenty of symbolism tied to ravens themselves. Chef’s kiss, Ravens admin.

Minter, 42, had a stop at Vanderbilt in between his first stint with the Ravens and his time at Michigan. The Baltimore job is his first head coaching role, although he served as Michigan’s interim coach briefly in 2023 as Jim served a three-game suspension. He was a hot name in this coaching cycle, with the Falcons, Dolphins, Raiders, Steelers and Titans interested before he was ultimately hired by the Ravens.

Minter is coming to Baltimore at last, Ravens fans.

