Ravens Star Backs Lamar Jackson For MVP
There's no doubt who Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry would be casting his vote for as MVP if the season were to end today.
The Ravens running back went on The Triple Option podcast and spoke with former New Orleans Saints, Houston Texans and Baltimore running back Mark Ingram. Ingram made his pitch toward Henry winning MVP this season, but the former All-Pro was quick to deflect the praise to his teammate, saying Lamar Jackson has earned the award thus far for his play through seven games.
"I don't think it's no question who's No. 1 MVP right now," Henry said. "The guy is playing better than he was when he won his first and second so it should be no question. This guy is unbelievable. being his teammate is just different. He's different."
"He's one of the greatest quarterbacks to play this game."
Jackson is on pace to have an even better season than in 2023 when he won the second MVP of his career. The two-time MVP has thrown for 1,810 yards, 15 touchdowns and two interceptions and he has also ran for 455 yards and two scores.
Only six players have won an MVP at least three times in their careers: Aaron Rodgers, Brett Favre, Jim Brown, Johnny Unitas, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady. Brown, Favre, Manning, Rodgers and Joe Montana are the only players to win back-to-back MVPs in NFL history.
Henry has also been pivotal to the success Jackson and the rest of the Ravens' offense has had. The former All-Pro and 2020 Offensive Player of the Year has run for a league-leading 873 yards and is tied for first in rushing touchdowns with eight. He also has the longest touchdown run of the season with his 87-yard score against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4.
Jackson will look to further his MVP case on Sunday when the Ravens (5-2) face the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. ET at Huntington Bank Field.
