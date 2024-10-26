Career Game Not Enough for Ravens WR
Over the past few weeks, Rashod Bateman has shown why the Baltimore Ravens used a first-round pick on him back in 2021.
Bateman, 24, has 12 receptions for 250 yards and two touchdowns over the past three games, easily the best stretch of his career so far. On Monday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he hauled in four passes for a career-high 121 yards and a touchdown.
It's a strong breakout for a player who has dealt with a lot throughout his first three seasons, but Bateman's still not satisfied just yet.
"I'm blessed. I feel good, but [I'm] always hungry for more," Bateman told reporters Friday. "I'm just following the leader of Lamar [Jackson] right now. We're only on Week 8 right now; it's a long season, and we're trying to get back to the AFC Championship. I'm thankful, and I'm blessed, but my main goal is winning more games."
Bateman missed plenty of time earlier in his career with injuries, especially in his first two seasons. As a result, he didn't have as much time as he'd like to build chemistry with Lamar Jackson, and he faced more than his fair share of criticism for it.
Now, though, the two are clicking more than they ever have before. Just in Monday's game alone, Jackson kept a play alive long enough to find Bateman for a 59-yard gain in the second quarter. Then he hit Bateman perfectly in stride for a 49-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
"It definitely comes with time and practice, and I've been able to be on the field with Lamar [Jackson] and kind of feel what he wants, and he can kind of feel what I want," Bateman said. "I've been able to put in those hours with him and learn how he plays football, and it's been carrying over."
At his current pace, Bateman would finish the season with 51 receptions for 951 yards and seven touchdowns, which would be far and away his best campaign to date. Additionally, it would also prove the Ravens right in signing him to a two-year extension before the season.
Of course, he and the team both agree that the main goal lies in February.
"It's definitely the same, as far as the vibe, but this team does a good job of separating the two seasons," Bateman said. "Last year, what we did doesn't carry over into this year, and we've done a good job of keeping the two [seasons] separate and just coming to work every day and showing up and putting in the hours that we need to. The guys that were here last year know what winning feels like, and the leaders that we have on this team have done a good job of sharing what they know [on] how to continue to win games."
