Ravens Star CB Doubtful vs. Browns
The Baltimore Ravens will likely be without their top cornerback on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns after listing Marlon Humphrey as doubtful on the final injury report.
Humphrey, 28, is in the midst of a bounce-back season and now leads all cornerbacks with four interceptions. Two of those picks came in Monday night's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but unfortunately, he suffered a knee injury on the second one and did not return. He has not practiced all week.
On Thursday, head coach John Harbaugh said he was "hopeful," that Humphrey would play, but it's not looking good for the former All-Pro corner.
"I'm hopeful," Harbaugh said. "I'm hopeful all those guys are guys that have a chance to be back. So, I just have to see how it plays out during the week and the guys that are ready, they'll play and a guy doesn't quite make it, he won't be able to play. Right now we don't know who that's going to be."
Additionally, the Ravens ruled out running back Rasheen Ali (ankle), running back Keaton Mitchell (knee) and cornerback T.J. Tampa (ankle). Mitchell, who had a promising rookie season before suffering a torn ACL in December, returned to practice earlier this week. Ali and Tampa, both rookies, didn't practice throughout the week.
Four players are also questionable for Sunday's game, those being cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (hamstring), wide receiver Zay Flowers (ankle), defensive tackle Travis Jones (ankle) and cornerback Nate Wiggins. There's some very big names in that list, and the Ravens could be quite shorthanded if more than one of them can't go. Armour-Davis, who is returning from a hamstring injury suffered in Week 3, was a full participant on Friday while the other three were limited.
The Ravens and Browns kick off from Huntington Bank Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.
