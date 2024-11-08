Ravens Make Seven Players Inactive vs. Bengals
After some big surprises the past two weeks, the Baltimore Ravens' list of inactives is relatively straightforward for Thursday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Seven players are inactive as usual, but most of them were known well ahead of time. Tight end Isaiah Likely and defensive end Brent Urban were previously ruled out with injuries, and cornerback Jalyn-Armour Davis was doubtful.
Perhaps the most notable name among the inactives is cornerback Tre'Davious White, who the Ravens acquired from the Los Angeles Rams before Tuesday's trade deadline. White had an accomplished tenure with the Buffalo Bills, but played in just four games for the Rams before the trade. Add in the fact that he's only had one short practice with his new team (if that), and it makes sense why he's inactive.
The rest of the list consists of three rookies: running back Rasheen Ali, outside linebacker Adisa Isaac and center Nick Samac. Ali and Isaac were on the injury report throughout the week, but were full participants on Wednesday.
The most notable news from this list is not who's inactive, but who's active. Second-year running back Keaton Mitchell will officially make his season debut after working his way back from a brutal knee injury late last season. Baltimore will likely be cautious with Mitchell in his first game back, but just having him back in the lineup is great news.
On the other side, the Bengals have two key players out in wide receiver Tee Higgins and offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. Higgins was doubtful with a quadricep injury and Brown, a former Raven, was questionable with knee and fibula injuries.
Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is just over an hour away at 8:15 p.m. ET.
