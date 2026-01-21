Ravens Have Secret Superstar in Emerging Defender

The Baltimore Ravens needed a lot of guys to step up during the 2025 season after multiple injuries put them behind the eight ball, but one player remained a constant presence on defense.

After a breakout 2024 season in the starting lineup for the first time, Ravens defensive tackle Travis Jones followed that up with a career season for Baltimore. Pro Football Focus's Zach Tantillo shared his list of one player on each team who is a secret superstar, and Jones was named for the Ravens.

"The Ravens signed Jones to a three-year, $40.5 million contract extension in December due to his consistency along their interior. He wrapped his 2025 season with a 79.2 PFF overall grade, the second-highest mark on the defense, behind only All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton. Jones led all Baltimore defenders in pressures (47), sacks (five) and PFF run-defense grade (81.1)."

Ravens have a special player in Travis Jones

Jones had the best season of his career statistically as he added 47 tackles, nine quarterback hits, nine tackles for loss, two pass deflections, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery to the pressures and sacks he got. There were many comments that he was robbed of a selection to the Pro Bowl because of his performance.

Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Travis Jones | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

What makes Jones a rare talent at defensive tackle is his ability to rush the pass and stop the run. He plays his game like a lot of New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter in his ability to do it all on the defensive line.

There's a lot of uncertainty in the offseason with the Ravens as they try to figure out their head coach situation, but whoever gets the job won't have to worry about the middle of the line. While the edge rushers need some help, Jones is a quality talent who has made up for the lack of consistency with the pass rushers on each end.

Of the contract extensions the Ravens have given out, Jones was most worthy of the money he got from that three-year deal. It's hard to find that kind of production from a defensive tackle, and to get it from a guy who is 26 years old, that means Baltimore has plenty of years to have that kind of talent on the field.

The scary part is that this is just the beginning for Jones, as he will only get better and become the elite defensive tackle this team needs.

