Ravens TE Out vs. Bengals
The Baltimore Ravens will be without one of their top pass-catchers for Thursday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals after ruling tight end Isaiah Likely out with a hamstring injury.
Likely, 24, has not practiced all week. On Monday, head coach John Harbaugh said that the injury occurred in Sunday's win over the Denver Broncos, and that the Ravens would wait to earn more on his status. Clearly, they didn't receive the news they were looking for.
A 2022 fourth-round pick from Coastal Carolina, Likely emerged in a big way late last season as he scored six touchdowns in as many games as Mark Andrews dealt with injury. He was then a popular breakout candidate this season, and had a phenomenal season opener with nine receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Since then, though, he's been relatively quiet with just 15 receptions for 160 yards and two touchdowns over the past eight games. Both of those touchdowns came in the Ravens' thrilling Week 5 win over the Bengals.
Obviously, it's a big blow that Likely won't be out there, but Andrews and Charlie Kolar should hold down the fort at tight end. Andrews has been heating up recently after a slow start and Kolar had his best receiving performance of his career in the previous matchup against Cincinnati with three receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown.
In better news, quarterback Lamar Jackson will play Thursday with no issue, despite missing practice earlier this week. Jackson also played against Denver despite missing two prior practices and posted a perfect passer rating for the fourth time in his career.
Running backs Keaton Mitchell and Rasheen Ali are both questionable for Thursday's game. Mitchell in particular is working his way back from a fully torn ACL he suffered in December and could make his season debut against Cincinnati.
Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis is doubtful with a knee injury, while defensive end Brent Urban will miss his second straight game after suffering a concussion in Week 8.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!