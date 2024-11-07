Ravens RB Could Make Season Debut vs. Bengals
Keaton Mitchell and the Baltimore Ravens have waited a long time for this moment.
After a devastating knee injury late last season, Mitchell has slowly worked his way back to the field and is now closer than ever. The second-year running back was a full participant in practice this entire week, and there is hope that he can make his season debut against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football.
"Keaton Mitchell, the running back who's working his way back after that knee injury. I believe he was a full go this entire week in practice. Sounds like there is some optimism that Keaton Mitchell is going to be able to go," NFL Network's Mike Garafolo said on "Good Morning Football." "So Keaton Mitchell could be back on an NFL field tonight. Let's see about the final word."
A former un-drafted free agent from East Carolina, Mitchell was a surprise standout in his rookie season despite barely playing until halfway through. In just eight games, including two starts, he rushed for 396 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 8.4 yards per attempt. He was a threat to go the distance every time he touched the ball, and he made a dangerous Baltimore offense that much more potent.
Sadly, Mitchell's rookie season came to an abrupt end when he suffered a fully torn ACL in a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Dec. 17. That not only forced him to miss the rest of last season, but the start of this season as well. He began the year on the PUP list (physically unable to perform).
The Ravens are approaching the tail end of Mitchell's 21-day practice window, as they have until Nov. 13 to activate him to the 53-man roster. They would need to make a roster move to activate him before Thursday's game, but it's certainly plausible to do so.
Baltimore and Cincinnati kick off from M&T Bank Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!