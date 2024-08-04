Ravens WR Zay Flowers Signs Deal With M&T Bank
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers has agreed to a multi-year partnership with M&T Bank, the company that holds the naming rights to the team's home stadium. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the deal on Sunday.
"M&T Bank, which has the naming rights to Ravens Stadium until 2030, now has signed Baltimore’s standout WR Zay Flowers to a multi-year partnership," Schefter wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Flowers and M&T will promote a commitment to building financial success through in-person appearances and social media."
In Layman's terms, Flowers will serve as a spokesperson for the Buffalo-based bank, both in-person and online.
Flowers, the No. 22 overall pick of last year's draft, is coming off a great debut season in which he caught 77 passes for 858 yards (both franchise rookie records) and five touchdowns. The Boston College also added a rushing touchdown, a 37-yard scamper that sealed a primetime win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 26.
Heading into Year 2, the expectation is for Flowers to build on his successful rookie campaign and become the true top wideout Baltimore has lacked for so long.
"[Zay Flowers has] pretty much gotten better at everything, wide receivers coach Greg Lewis told reporters Saturday. "I think just trying to get him the ball ... If he touches the ball, something special is going to happen; so [we're] just putting him in [a] position to be successful each and every way possible... So, I think we're doing a good job with Zay thus far, and I think we're doing a good job with all the guys, because everybody is unique, everybody has a different skillset, and we want to tap into all those skills so we utilize everybody as we go."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!