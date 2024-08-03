Ravens' Lamar Jackson Surpasses Patrick Mahomes in Top 100
After Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson won his second MVP award last season, it was inevitable that he would rank very high on the NFL Top 100. The only question was exactly how high he would rank.
Friday night finally provided that answer, as Jackson came in as the second best player in the league behind Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
"One of the most electrifying dual-threat quarterbacks the game has ever seen, Jackson’s arm was relied upon more than ever in 2023, as he registered career highs in completions (307), pass attempts (457), completion percentage (67.2) and passing yards (3,678) while providing an efficient touchdown-to-interception ratio (24-7)," NFL.com's Michael Baca writes. "But Baltimore’s star playmaker continued to be a marvel with his impulsive act, leading all QBs with 821 rushing yards (5.5 yards per carry; five TDs) as he powered the Ravens to an NFL-best 13 wins.
"It resulted in Jackson, 27, winning his second Most Valuable Player award, which makes him the second-youngest player to accomplish the feat. Jackson’s 70-spot jump from last year’s Top 100 ranking is the biggest improvement in 2023’s edition, and his talent ceiling is only rising after an enhanced showing."
Jackson being that high is a bit surprising, but not too much considering he just won MVP. The real surprise comes in who's ranked around him.
Hill is a fantastic player, and he just won Offensive Player of the Year after going for 1,799 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns, but few expected him to be named the league's best player. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who the vast majority of people believe to be the best player in the league, came in at just No. 4, behind Hill, Jackson and San Francisco 49ers running back Chrsitian McCaffrey.
Jackson came in at No. 72 last year, largely due to injury, as well as No. 36 in 2022 and No. 24 in 2021. With a 70-spot jump, Jackson may be the biggest riser on the entire list.
He's also one of five Ravens on the list, joining linebacker Roquan Smith (No. 19), safety Kyle Hamilton (No. 43), running back Derrick Henry (No. 41) and defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (No. 61).
