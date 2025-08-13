All Premier League Clubs to Honour Diogo Jota on Opening Weekend
The Premier League have confirmed that a minute’s silence will be held at every top-flight ground across the opening weekend of the new season to mark the death of former Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva.
The two Portuguese footballers were involved in a fatal car accident near the Zamora region of Sanabria in Spain on July 3, prompting a summer of intense grieving for all associated with Liverpool.
Fans, players and manager Arne Slot have spoken glowingly about this unique and universally beloved individual, who will have a permanent sculpture installed outside Anfield after his No. 20 shirt was retired by the club.
The tragedy has transcended club rivalries. The Premier League reached out to Liverpool to discuss the best way for the entire division to pay its respects to Jota and his family, per PA Media. As well as the moment of silence, clubs will also display pre-provided visual tributes on the stadiums’ big screens and each player is expected to wear a black armband out of respect.
The reaction from other clubs to Jota’s passing has been largely respectful. Shortly after the news broke, former Everton midfielder Peter Reid released a touching statement on behalf of Liverpool’s Merseyside rivals.
“He will be in the hearts and souls of Liverpudlians forever,” Reid said. “Coming together in difficult times is what we’re about as a city. We play hard against each other and rightly so, but when anything happens to one of us, we get around each other as well.”
Preston North End superbly managed an awkward role as Liverpool’s first opponents since Jota’s death during pre-season, but there was some disruption during Sunday’s Community Shield against Crystal Palace.
Noise from a cluster of Eagles fans forced a premature conclusion to the pre-game minute of silence at Wembley Stadium, prompting a wave of deafening boos. Virgil van Dijk was not impressed while Slot tried to downplay the situation.
“I don’t think there was a bad intention in it,” the Dutch manager shrugged. “We will see Friday, when Bournemouth come to our stadium, how respectful that is going to happen.” The rest of the division will have the chance to pay their own respects.